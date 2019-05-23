Soccer

'Amakhosi may be down but not out': Mzansi reacts to coach Kgoloko Thobejane's claim

23 May 2019 - 17:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi /BackpagePix

Soccer fans think coach Kgoloko Thobejane's claim that he can turn Kaizer Chiefs around is a reach, considering that his last team is not in the top 10 on the PSL table.

On Thursday the former Baroka FC coach said he can turn Kaizer Chiefs into a championship-winning team again. This comes after the team lost 1-0 to minnows TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on May 18.

His comment have drawn widespread reaction, with many poking fun at his own coaching history.

Luba Banda Tshula on Facebook said: "He couldn't coach an NFD [National First Division] side & think he can coach chiefs..."

Fred Khonjwayo said: "Amakhosi may be down [but] not out ... u get a feeling that every clown imagines himself as the Savior of the club. this man failed with Baroka but feels he can do the job at Chiefs ... Confusion of the highest order..."

Skhumbuzo Mlaba said: "Sometimes its good to appreciate people who enjoy spit-balling & (...) with peoples thoughts & emotions for no good reason - that [is why] I think this guy should get a 'Thobejane Appreciation Day' or something."

 

Some think giving him a chance would be fair.

Epignosis Knowledge Makgoga: "It's high time we give our South African coaches a chance to prove themselves. international coaches are failing us already."

Lufuno Daniel Gogoro: "He should be given the chance. He's a good coach."

Thabo Ratau said: "He might get it right, football is not for intellectuals... Stop comparing Hlaudi with Thobejane..... You need luck in football..... What did Khompela achieve with his high qualifications and big English words???"

Machweu Mohale said: "He is much more better than Mazinyo with limited resources at Baroka he managed to get the promotion to the premier league. Now is the second time Mazinyo failed chiefs to qualify for TOP 8."

