Kaizer Chiefs have posted a message on their official website assuring their supporters the great Soweto club will investigate the reasons for an “unacceptable” season‚ and promised action to ensure the team comes back stronger in 2019-20.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight‚ in ninth‚ in the Absa Premiership for only the second time under two coaches‚ Giovanni Solinas until December‚ then Ernst Middendorp until the end of the season.

Amakhosi spurned a golden opportunity to prevent the club going to an unprecedented four seasons without a trophy by losing 1-0 to National First Division TS Galaxy in last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final in Durban. Galaxy became the first NFD Nedbank winners.

In a statement on their website titled‚ “Message to the Amakhosi Family”‚ Chiefs accepted that the 2018-19 season had been well below their standard.