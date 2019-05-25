Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs admit 2018-19 was ‘unacceptable’ and promise action

25 May 2019 - 13:05 By Marc Strydom
Mr Kaizer Motaung addresses media during PSL Special Board of Governors at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on 20 September 2018.
Mr Kaizer Motaung addresses media during PSL Special Board of Governors at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on 20 September 2018.
Image: ©BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have posted a message on their official website assuring their supporters the great Soweto club will investigate the reasons for an “unacceptable” season‚ and promised action to ensure the team comes back stronger in 2019-20.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight‚ in ninth‚ in the Absa Premiership for only the second time under two coaches‚ Giovanni Solinas until December‚ then Ernst Middendorp until the end of the season.

Amakhosi spurned a golden opportunity to prevent the club going to an unprecedented four seasons without a trophy by losing 1-0 to National First Division TS Galaxy in last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final in Durban. Galaxy became the first NFD Nedbank winners.

In a statement on their website titled‚ “Message to the Amakhosi Family”‚ Chiefs accepted that the 2018-19 season had been well below their standard.

'Don't blame Bobby Motaung alone for Kaizer Chiefs' woes‚' says Pollen Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya is not jumping on the bandwagon of blaming football manager Bobby Motaung alone for the club’s woes‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

It read: “This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves.

“We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders.

“It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively.

“We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season‚ based on the lessons learnt.

“The rebuilding process for the 2019-20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football.

“We are bolstering the technical team‚ the playing personnel and strengthening the football department in preparation for the new season.

TS Galaxy player dies in car accident

TS Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba has died in a car accident.
Sport
3 hours ago

“The club has recently gone through some restructuring and has appointed new members to the board of directors. The board will play a critical role in our way forward.

“We thank all our supporters for your continued love and passion through good and difficult times. Fueled by this support‚ we will use this time to reflect and go back to the spirit‚ ethos and legacy on which the club was founded and ensure we again play a leadership role in the football world on and off the pitch.

Most read

  1. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  2. 'Horrible smell' and 'itchy product' greets PSL side in Thohoyandou dressing ... Soccer
  3. 'Amakhosi may be down but not out': Mzansi reacts to coach Kgoloko Thobejane's ... Soccer
  4. Erasmus will be booted out of Bafana if he says he’s 'not a bench player' again Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Khama Billiat makes sobering admission Soccer

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Polokwane City in the dark about coach Vukusic’s intentions Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs put awards on hold again after dismal season Soccer
  3. 'Don't blame Bobby Motaung alone for Kaizer Chiefs' woes‚' says Pollen Ndlanya Soccer
  4. Pollen Ndlanya says Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp decision shows they ‘are confused’ Soccer
  5. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  6. 'Amakhosi may be down but not out': Mzansi reacts to coach Kgoloko Thobejane's ... Soccer
X