Soccer

TS Galaxy player dies in car accident

25 May 2019 - 10:54 By Marc Strydom
Thembinkosi Mbamba. File photo
Image: TS Galaxy/ Twitter

TS Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba has died in a car accident.

Galaxy‚ after celebrating an historic 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday in the Nedbank Cup final‚ were left mourning this Saturday morning at the tragic news.

The 11-month-old team from Mpumalanga‚ owned by former agent Tim Sukazi‚ had become the first NFD team to win the Nedbank Cup with their 1-0 victory against Chiefs.

Mbamba had started on the wing for Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final‚ but been substituted off by coach Dan Malesela before the break.

The 23-year-old joins a long line of professional footballers to have lost their lives from car accidents.

Details of Mbamba's accident‚ which apparently occurred on Friday night‚ are still not available.

Galaxy Tweeted: "A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing. Last week we were celebrating with him‚ today we mourn him.

"Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket."

Mbamba had made nine appearances for Galaxy in their First Division campaign in the past season‚ eight starting and one as a substitute‚ scoring one goal.

This is a developing story. 

