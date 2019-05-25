TS Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba has died in a car accident.

Galaxy‚ after celebrating an historic 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday in the Nedbank Cup final‚ were left mourning this Saturday morning at the tragic news.

The 11-month-old team from Mpumalanga‚ owned by former agent Tim Sukazi‚ had become the first NFD team to win the Nedbank Cup with their 1-0 victory against Chiefs.

Mbamba had started on the wing for Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final‚ but been substituted off by coach Dan Malesela before the break.

The 23-year-old joins a long line of professional footballers to have lost their lives from car accidents.

Details of Mbamba's accident‚ which apparently occurred on Friday night‚ are still not available.

Galaxy Tweeted: "A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing. Last week we were celebrating with him‚ today we mourn him.