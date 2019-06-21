Bless Egypt and its heart.

Troubled Egypt has the biggest of hearts and that is what will make the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations special and probably a classic.

Inevitably‚ when one finds oneself in a busy location‚ the first day will start crazy‚ just get crazier and end on a tangent of lunacy.

In Cairo‚ place of the pyramids of Giza‚ horse and donkey-drawn carts are oblivious to some of the world's most ridiculous traffic and drivers.

The site of Friday night's hugely anticipated Africa Nations Cup kickoff between Mohamed Salah and his host country against Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium is such a place.