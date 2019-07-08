Itumeleng Khune laments 'lack of support' after Bafana's Afcon win against Egypt
Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is probably Bafana Bafana's biggest cheerleader, despite the team's losses. So when they beat hosts Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cairo on Saturday, Khune made sure to send a sneaky, but powerful message about the "lack of support".
It’s sad to see no @BafanaBafana representatives in the suites but other countries are able to make their legends presents at their games ,why is that ?🤷🏽♂️— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 6, 2019
His comment stirred up a conversation, with many weighing in on his observations.
Saturday's win sees Bafana Bafana face Nigeria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Here's a snapshot of comments following Khune's tweet.
In agreement:
It's simple we have no football legends but only political legends..— Mawara wara (@sivokovoko) July 6, 2019
It's because we don't take our legends serious... We are afraid of writing our own history...it is too deep. I want to say it... But I am limiting it here...— Bongani Masilela Wa Azania (@I_am_Bongsie) July 6, 2019
@IIKHUNE_32_16 to answer you bra, we South Africans dont trust our national team. I think we shiuld have many supporters than what we have.— @Dennis_Nknyne (@DennisNknyne) July 6, 2019
Lets try to believe in our own national team #BafanaAtAFCON
It's not a factor
Awume mfo we still watching Lorch pic.twitter.com/C9PVcudXWe— Thulani Msheqane (@TMsheqane) July 6, 2019
Bro, we trying to win an AFCON knock out match against hosts here. Can we support the team now & leave politics to politicians— #BafanaKaofela 🇿🇦 (@eemz_eliteMAN) July 6, 2019
Come onnnnnnn! We can’t always wanna criticize everything! Let us enjoy this GREAT winning. Please, come on! Everything isn’t toyitoyi/protest.— Not COZA Church Gbangucci (@gbangucci) July 7, 2019
Other countries are able to make their legends present?— Dumolwakhe Mbobo (@DumolwakheM) July 6, 2019
Bathong Khune! If these so called legends want to be at the tournament, they’ll go to the tournament. Ain’t nobody stopping them.