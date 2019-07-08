Soccer

Itumeleng Khune laments 'lack of support' after Bafana's Afcon win against Egypt

08 July 2019 - 06:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has questioned the team's inability to garner support from its representatives.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is probably Bafana Bafana's biggest cheerleader, despite the team's losses. So when they beat hosts Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cairo on Saturday, Khune made sure to send a sneaky, but powerful message about the "lack of support".

His comment stirred up a conversation, with many weighing in on his observations. 

Saturday's win sees Bafana Bafana face Nigeria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Here's a snapshot of comments following Khune's tweet.

In agreement:

It's not a factor

