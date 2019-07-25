Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs ain't too fussed over new jersey hate

25 July 2019 - 06:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season.
The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs says it appreciates both the negative and positive feedback it has received from fans following the release of its new home and away kits.

Chiefs launched the two kits for the 2019-20 season on Monday, supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

The eye-catching design on both kits got a major thumbs-down from some, while others said they weren't "too bad".

'We can't wait for the season to end' - Kaizer Chiefs' new kit gets mixed reactions from fans

It’s fair to say that the reaction to the new Kaizer Chiefs kit has not been all positive.
Sport
1 day ago

Responding to the comments, Chiefs said it got the intended reaction. 

"So loving the feedback Amakhosi Family, positive and negative, we love hearing from you, because like some say...there is never a dull moment with KC fans.

"Now many of you are talking about being mesmerised or dizzy, well thats exactly what we want to achieve. Confuse the....," Chiegs tweeted.

The post sparked a debate but the club maintained that people have their own opinions, adding that it was looking forward to a good season.

MORE

Kaizer Chiefs officially display their new jersey for the coming season

Kaizer Chiefs have officially displayed their new jersey for the 2019-20 season.
Sport
1 day ago

Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns?

Battling Kaizer Chiefs have been accused of trying to hypnotise opponents with their busy‚ striped new jersey for the 2019-20 season‚ while Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dax facing Kaizer Chiefs exit after Leonardo Castro impresses coach Middendorp

Colombian striker Leonardo Castro has bounced back into favour at Kaizer Chiefs but his stay at Naturena is set to come at a cost to Madagascar ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  4. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  5. The new Orlando Pirates 2019/2020 kit has finally been revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X