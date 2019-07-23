Kaizer Chiefs have officially displayed their new jersey for the 2019-20 season.

Chiefs posted pictures of the new Nike home and away jerseys on Twitter‚ Facebook and their official website on Tuesday morning.

Chiefs‚ in a statement on their website‚ said: “After weeks of teasing and speculation‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have officially unveiled the 2019-20 home and away kits supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

“Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019-20 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern.”