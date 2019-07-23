Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs officially display their new jersey for the coming season

23 July 2019 - 11:27 By Marc Strydom
The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have officially displayed their new jersey for the 2019-20 season.

Chiefs posted pictures of the new Nike home and away jerseys on Twitter‚ Facebook and their official website on Tuesday morning.

Chiefs‚ in a statement on their website‚ said: “After weeks of teasing and speculation‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have officially unveiled the 2019-20 home and away kits supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

“Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019-20 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern.”

The new Kaizer Chiefs away jersey for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

The home jersey‚ with its busy striped design‚ is already drawing comparisons to the not particularly popular “Zebra” jersey worn between 2011 and 2013.

The white away jersey‚ with gold sleeves adorned by black stripes has met with greater early popularity.

“The new kit represents our vision for the new season. This year we’re resetting our minds to reignite the passion and energy of the Amakhosi‚” Jessica Motaung‚ Chiefs’ marketing director‚ was quoted as saying.

On the away jersey‚ Motaung said: “As with the home jersey‚ this is another nod to our rich history.

“We decided to pay tribute to our white jersey that was donned by legends and former players like Thabo Mooki‚ Collins Mbesuma‚ Jimmy Tau‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Knowledge Musona‚ Kaizer Motaung Junior and Jabu Pule.”

Chiefs will sport their new kit when they meet archrivals Orlando Pirates in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

