Soccer

Football returns to Newlands as MTN8 venues and fixtures finally released

13 August 2019 - 12:56 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City players celebrate winning the 2018 MTN8 final against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Football returns to Newlands in Cape Town when Cape Town City host Polokwane City at the rugby stadium in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday.

The continued unavailability of City’s home ground at Cape Town Stadium due to pitch issues sees the opening round matchup played at Newlands.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have finally released the venues and fixtures for this weekend’s MTN8 games.

The earliest match-up this Saturday in the cup competition for the previous season’s top eight teams sees Benni McCarthy’s defending champions City‚ the fourth-placed finishers in the Absa Premiership in 2018-19‚ host Polokwane‚ who placed fifth‚ at 3pm.

At 6pm last season’s league runners-up Orlando Pirates meet Highlands Park‚ who finished seventh‚ at Orlando Stadium.

At 8.15pm on Saturday night 2018-19 league champions Mamelodi Sundowns meet eighth-placed finishers Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Sunday’s lone quarterfinal pits third-placed PSL finishers Bidvest Wits against sixth-placed SuperSport United – also last campaign’s MTN8 final losing finalists – at Bidvest Stadium at 3pm.

