Kaizer Chiefs slam Sundowns and vow to take action over Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs have threatened to take action against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns over Khama Billiat and branded the Brazilians’ public statements on the star player as “unethical behaviour” and “unacceptable.”

Sundowns put the pigeon among the cats this week in their pursuit to capture Chiefs want-away Zimbabwean star after tabling an initial offer of between R13m and R15m plus unspecified number of players as a sweetener to bring Billiat back to Chloorkop.

Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh told TimesLIVE on Thursday that “there has been discussions with Chiefs about Billiat” and that “our intentions of bringing the player back to Sundowns are serious.”

Chiefs came out swinging at Sundowns hours later and accused the cash-flush Tshwane giants of “causing unnecessary confusion and uncertainty to our supporters and stakeholders.”

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to put it on record that the information being peddled in the media about the club negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns is completely false and uncalled for,” Chiefs said in a hard-hitting statement on Thursday.