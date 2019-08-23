Soccer

Thapelo Morena named in Ntseki's Bafana squad, Keagan Dolly gets a recall

23 August 2019 - 11:10 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki in good spirits after announcing his first national team squad.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana caretaker-coach Molefi Ntseki has recalled Keagan Dolly and brought in Lebogang Phiri and Thapelo Morena for his squad to play Zambia in a friendly international at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday‚ September 7.

Ntseki named his squad at Safa House in Nasrec on Friday.

Dolly was ruled out of Stuart Baxter’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June and July with an injury.

Baxter’s former assistant Ntseki‚ South Africa’s full-time Under-17 national coach‚ was named interim coach of the senior team after the head coach resigned on August 2.

Phiri had missed out on call-ups under Baxter despite earning good reviews at Guingamp in France’s Ligue 1.

Morena was consistently overlooked despite having proven himself perhaps the best attacking right-back in the Absa Premiership for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit and his inclusion is well deserved.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler‚ who has shown himself in sharp form in front of goal at the early stage of the 2019-20 season with three strikes in two games for his club‚ is another addition to the squad who missed out on Egypt 2019.

Cape Town City midfielder Thato Mokeke has also been added.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC‚ Belgium)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders:

Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City)‚ Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders:

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC‚ England)‚ Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Dean Furman (SuperSport United)‚ Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp‚ France)‚ Bongani Zungu (Amiens‚ France)‚ Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)‚ Thulani Serero (Vitesse‚ Netherlands)‚ Percy Tau (Club Brugge‚ Belgium)‚ Keagan Dolly (Montpellier‚ France)

Forwards:

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg‚ France)‚ Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)‚ Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).

Lebogang Phiri will hope that the coaching changes at Bafana Bafana are to his benefit.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

