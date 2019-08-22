Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is in for a bumper pay-day at his new Egyptian side Zamalek‚ if the club’s flamboyant chairman Mortada Mansour is to be believed.

Sredojevic led a messy divorce from Pirates last week‚ resigning on Friday and taking the next flight out that evening as he scampered to leave South Africa.

He cited his sick mother as the reason at the time‚ but days later signed a one-year contract with Zamalek‚ his ailing parent now seemingly an afterthought.

And while he was in transit to Cairo‚ a Sunday newspaper reported that a case of indecent exposure had been opened against him by a hotel cleaner‚ adding another layer of complexity to the story.