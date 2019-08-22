Soccer

Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed

22 August 2019 - 12:32 By Nick Said
Serbian head coach Milutin Sredojevic quit Orlando Pirates and joined Egyptian giants Zamalek two days later.
Serbian head coach Milutin Sredojevic quit Orlando Pirates and joined Egyptian giants Zamalek two days later.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix20

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is in for a bumper pay-day at his new Egyptian side Zamalek‚ if the club’s flamboyant chairman Mortada Mansour is to be believed.

Sredojevic led a messy divorce from Pirates last week‚ resigning on Friday and taking the next flight out that evening as he scampered to leave South Africa.

He cited his sick mother as the reason at the time‚ but days later signed a one-year contract with Zamalek‚ his ailing parent now seemingly an afterthought.

And while he was in transit to Cairo‚ a Sunday newspaper reported that a case of indecent exposure had been opened against him by a hotel cleaner‚ adding another layer of complexity to the story.

The truth may well come out in time‚ but perhaps leading his thoughts was also a bumper pay-deal for his services‚ according to Mansour.

The Zamalek chairman told reporters that Sredojevic would earn US$100‚000 per month (approximately R1.5m) during his one-year contract.

While his exact earnings at Pirates are not known‚ it is safe to say this would present a massive jump in salary.

“Micho signed a one-season contract for US$1.2-million (R18m). The contract includes a release clause stipulating a compensation worth two months of the coach’s salary‚” Mansour revealed.

It needs to be stated that what Mansour says should be taken with a pinch of salt. He is prone to theatrics and making dramatic statements not always based on reality.

Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 MTN8 Orlando Pirates Press Conference on the 15 August 2019 at PSL Offices.
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 MTN8 Orlando Pirates Press Conference on the 15 August 2019 at PSL Offices.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

At that salary‚ Zamalek could probably have gotten a more accomplished coach from Europe or South America.

Sredojevic himself reiterated that it was a “dream” job for him in North Africa.

“I’m very delighted to lead Zamalek. I have worked in coaching on the African continent since 2001. I always try to perform well and achieve positive results where I work‚” he said.

“I will be assisted by two Serbian coaches‚ one of them is for the goalkeepers.

“I will offer my best performance to Zamalek‚ and the players’ high quality will help me. With spirit‚ determination and commitment I can achieve everything. I would like to thank Orlando Pirates‚ but coaching Zamalek is a dream for anyone.”

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  3. LISTEN | Audio leaves more questions on Sredojevic's exit from Pirates to ... Soccer
  4. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  5. Sredojevic's new boss: Meet the eccentric Zamalek owner who makes PSL peers ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment

Related articles

  1. Crunch talks to be held in bid to end blackout of PSL-related content on SABC Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  3. Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for Kaizer Chiefs showdown Soccer
  4. WATCH | Modest Sundowns star Kekana eager to downplay his wonder goal against ... Soccer
  5. Cape Town Stadium to host Cape Town City’s big match against Kaizer Chiefs‚ ... Soccer
  6. Extended break does the trick for Chippa United Soccer
  7. Belgium allowed backdoor entry into the bidding race for the women’s World Cup Soccer
  8. Sundowns and Pirates face tough examination on the continent Soccer
  9. Sredojevic's new boss: Meet the eccentric Zamalek owner who makes PSL peers ... Soccer
  10. Losses 'cut just as deep' for coach Rulani as he steps into the Pirates hot seat Soccer
X