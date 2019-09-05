'You destroyed this talented player': reactions pour in after Letlhogonolo Mirwa leaves Kaizer Chiefs
News that Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa has been met with mix reactions from soccer fans.
The club announced the news on Twitter, saying “Kaizer Chiefs and Letlhogonolo Mirwa have parted ways. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Mirwa joined Chiefs from ABC Motsepe League side Buya Msuthu FC two seasons ago and leaves Amakhosi without making his senior debut at the club.
His contract was set to expire in June 2021, but the club agreed to terminate it sooner.
The news was met with mixed emotions as many shared their disappointment. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
