WATCH | Jabu Mahlangu and Josta Dladla go to war over who will win between SuperSport and Sundowns
MTN8 ambassadors Jabu Mahlangu and Josta Dladla paid a visit to the Tiso Blackstar offices ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s second legs of that competition’s semifinals.
Of course Mahlangu, who turned out for SuperSport United and is a brand ambassador for the Pretoria club, and Dladla, a former Mamelodi Sundowns star, could not agree on the result of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg Tswhane derby.
Former Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu and ex-Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Josta Dladla on who will win between Sundowns and Supersport United in Wednesday night's MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The match is delicately poised at 1-1 from the first leg, also at Lucas Moripe Stadium. They were talking to TimesLive.com and SowetanLIVE.com football writer Marc Strydom at the Tiso Blackstar offices in Parktown.
The former stars – who both also turned out for Kaizer Chiefs – had us in hysterics with their banter on who will win the delicately-poised second leg between Matsatsantsa and the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The semifinal hangs in the balance after the first leg, also at Lucas Moripe, but on that occasion a home match for SuperSport and away game for Sundowns, was drawn 1-1.