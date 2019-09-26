Baccus had his eye set on Doctor Khumalo's No15 Kaizer Chiefs jersey

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus had his eye set on donning the No15 jersey when he joined the club in July and was disappointed when he found out that the shirt was retired in honour of club legend Theophilus Doctor “16V” Khumalo.

The legendary number 15 jersey was made famous by Chiefs legend Jan “Malombo” Lichaba in the eighties before he handed it to Khumalo.

The incredibly skillful Khumalo wore the shirt with distinction until it was retired by the club when he stopped playing.

Baccus said he has played in the No15 shirt his whole life and wanted to continue the trend when he joined Chiefs.