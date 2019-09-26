Soccer

Baccus had his eye set on Doctor Khumalo's No15 Kaizer Chiefs jersey

26 September 2019 - 13:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kearyn Baccus is gradually winning the hearts and minds of the Kaizer Chiefs fans with some eye-catching performances.
Kearyn Baccus is gradually winning the hearts and minds of the Kaizer Chiefs fans with some eye-catching performances.
Image: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus had his eye set on donning the No15 jersey when he joined the club in July and was disappointed when he found out that the shirt was retired in honour of club legend Theophilus Doctor “16V” Khumalo.

The legendary number 15 jersey was made famous by Chiefs legend Jan “Malombo” Lichaba in the eighties before he handed it to Khumalo.

The incredibly skillful Khumalo wore the shirt with distinction until it was retired by the club when he stopped playing.

Baccus said he has played in the No15 shirt his whole life and wanted to continue the trend when he joined Chiefs.

“I have heard a lot about Doctor Khumalo and he is a true legend of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana‚" Baccus said.

"When they told me that the number had been retired‚ I was a bit disappointed.

"But what can you do?” Baccus said at Naturena on Thursday as they prepared for this weekend’s Absa Premiership clash against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium.

The 28-year-old Baccus was born in Durban but his family emigrated to Australia‚ where he grew up and later played in the A-League.

He said it was his mother who found out that he would not be able to don the No15 shirt.

“I specifically wanted the number 15 jersey when I arrived at the club because I have used it my whole life‚" he said.

"My mother is the one who did the research on the number and she told me that Doctor used to wear the number 15 jersey‚ but it has been retired and stuff like that.

"He is an absolute legend and he has done well for South African football and I am happy for the guy.

“I have not been in contact with him yet for a chat but if he wants to bring back the jersey that would be good and I will definitely take it‚" he joked.

"He is a legend in SA football and good on him.”

“I have played in number 15 all my career.

"It is a lucky number for me and that is what I feel comfortable in‚ but so far so good in the No6 as well.

"I will just have to make do with what I have got.”

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways after tense AmaZulu showdown Soccer
  2. WATCH | Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo agrees with Samuel Eto’o on ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns star Aubrey Ngoma swaps the soccer ball for the chalkboard Soccer
  4. Lionel Messi voted FIFA Men's Player of the Year Soccer
  5. Springboks mess up both on and off the pitch Sport

Latest Videos

Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
Westville Prison raid shows how inmates hide contraband

Related articles

  1. Sundowns star Aubrey Ngoma swaps the soccer ball for the chalkboard Soccer
  2. 'All teams need something that binds them together‚' says Steve Komphela Soccer
  3. 'I could be next‚' says Benni McCarthy as Cape Town City continue to struggle Soccer
  4. New AmaZulu coach Vukusic licking his lips at the prospect of facing Kaizer ... Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns return to Loftus Versfeld Soccer
  6. Why Abbubaker Mobara will not face former club Orlando Pirates Soccer
  7. Punishing Bernardo Silva over Mendy tweet would be a mistake, says Guardiola Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways after tense AmaZulu showdown Soccer
  9. Ntseki makes two changes to Bafana squad to face Mali in Nelson Mandela ... Soccer
  10. Mahlasela convinced Middendorp will lead Chiefs to league title this season Soccer
X