Mahlasela convinced Middendorp will lead Chiefs to league title this season

It's early days but Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is convinced that they are strong enough to win the league title under coach Ernst Middendorp this season.

AmaKhosi‚ who last won the league title at the end of the 2014/2015 under Stuart Baxter‚ have started the campaign positively and they are currently top of the log on goal difference with 13 points from six matches.

Mahlasela believe that Middendorp's philosophy and meticulous planning will get them over the finish line in May next year.

“I think and believe that we can go all the way and win the league this season because of the philosophy of the coach and the things that we are doing at training‚” he said.

“The coach is forever motivating us‚ he is forever showing us the bigger picture and we know that Chiefs haven’t won any silverware for a number of years‚ but that has to change.

"That is why we have started the season on a high note‚ we know that we have to start delivering and winning football matches.

"We had good pre-season‚ we brought in good players and the philosophy of the coach suits the players that we have.”

AmaKhosi have won four games‚ drawn one and suffered a lone defeat in the six matches they have played since the start of the season in August.