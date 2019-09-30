Soccer

Arrows coach Steve Komphela prepares to haunt former club Kaizer Chiefs

30 September 2019 - 17:51 By Mark Gleeson
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match against AmaZulu at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on September 14 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match against AmaZulu at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on September 14 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

A quick turnaround for Premier Soccer League clubs comes on Tuesday night as they return to action in the Absa Premiership and will likely offer some clarity to the standings‚ which are now taking on some shape.

Five victories in seven games played to date have given Kaizer Chiefs a platform to build on as they bid to return to past glories‚ even though hopes of winning silverware for the first time after four empty seasons are still a long way from being realised.

It is the gritty‚ unfashionable games they need to win after edging Baroka FC at the weekend and another such encounter awaits Amakhosi at home on Tuesday night against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs have a three-point gap over second placed Polokwane City‚ whose midweek meeting with Stellenbosch has been postponed because of their participation in Saturday’s MTN8 final.

Similarly‚ the meeting between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates is also off.

Chiefs’ old coach Steve Komphela returns with firm intentions of toppling his former charges and his enigmatic team have the ability to do so.

Chiefs coach Middendorp not thinking about winning three matches in a row

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Itumeleng Khune‚ George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler for Tuesday's critical league game against Golden Arrows at the FNB ...
Sport
2 hours ago

He has added fitness and more purpose to their mazy method of playing‚ making them even more dangerous.

Bidvest Wits will be hoping Arrows can pull back Chiefs and allow them to narrow the gap‚ although Gavin Hunt’s team must win away at Chippa United at the same time.

Tuesday’s game is in Mdantsane‚ where Chippa play under a third coach this season and still look for their first win of the campaign.

Duran Francis was removed from the caretaker post after losing to Maritzburg on Friday and Wellington Sambu is now in the hot seat‚ following last week’s sacking of Clinton Larsen.

Wits might have had a turbulent time in recent months in the boardroom‚ with personnel sacked and budgets slashed but on the field four wins in five matches suggest they are back to winning ways.

Cape Town City are the best scoring team in the league with 12 goals but they know how to leak them too.

They have let in 12‚ which alongside Pirates is the worst in the league.

Benni McCarthy’s side go to Durban to meet AmaZulu on Tuesday in a match that has been moved to the Princess Magogo Stadium from Umlazi.

New Usuthu coach Jozef Vukusic has hardly had any time to put his feet under the table but has already had two games‚ both ending in defeat.

MORE

Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena and his Cape Town City counterpart Benni McCarthy have downplayed the tense confrontation that played out in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in charge

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has pressed the panic button again and fired caretaker coach Duran Francis after only two games in charge.
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record breakers

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised his players for their record breaking display in the 11-1 crushing of Seychelles minnows Cote d’Or ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer
  4. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  5. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X