A quick turnaround for Premier Soccer League clubs comes on Tuesday night as they return to action in the Absa Premiership and will likely offer some clarity to the standings‚ which are now taking on some shape.

Five victories in seven games played to date have given Kaizer Chiefs a platform to build on as they bid to return to past glories‚ even though hopes of winning silverware for the first time after four empty seasons are still a long way from being realised.

It is the gritty‚ unfashionable games they need to win after edging Baroka FC at the weekend and another such encounter awaits Amakhosi at home on Tuesday night against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs have a three-point gap over second placed Polokwane City‚ whose midweek meeting with Stellenbosch has been postponed because of their participation in Saturday’s MTN8 final.

Similarly‚ the meeting between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates is also off.

Chiefs’ old coach Steve Komphela returns with firm intentions of toppling his former charges and his enigmatic team have the ability to do so.