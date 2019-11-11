Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba hits form in France ahead of crucial qualifiers

Bafana Bafana’s overseas contingent, notably big French-based striker Lebo Mothiba, have hit form at the right time ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan this week.

Bafana leave on Monday night to kick off their Cameroon 2021 qualifying campaign against Ghana in Cape Coast on Thursday evening, then return to meet Sudan at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on Sunday.

Mothiba ended his long-barren run for French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg when he scored two goals in their 4-1 victory over Nimes on Saturday.

His first was a neat finish on the volley with his right foot, his second a tap-in at the back post with his left, showing the rarest of abilities in South African football, a truly two-footed striker.

Those were his first goals of the season for Strasbourg, having not netted since he converted a penalty in a 1-0 win over Nantes at the end of May. His previous goal from open play came in a 2-2 draw with Nimes in March.