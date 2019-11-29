Ernst Middendorp is known as a disciplinarian coach‚ but has decided to come down easy on defender Siyabonga Ngezana for getting himself booked for taking his shirt off in celebration of Kaizer Chiefs’ opening goal against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

Coaches can become irritated when players earn yellow cards – eventually leading to suspensions – for such avoidable transgressions.

Middendorp said a more senior player would have had a sterner reprimand‚ but he could understand 22-year-old Ngezana’s excitement heading in the opener in Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs’ 4-0 win at Cape Town Stadium.

The coach said this was more so in the context of the player returning from the high of the South Africa Under-23s’ heroic penalties victory against Ghana in Cairo on Friday night to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‚ and putting in a storming performance for his club.

Asked if he had reprimanded Ngezana for his booking‚ Middendorp said: “No – everybody is equal‚ but some people have to take more responsibility.

“And I am very clear – if [experienced striker] Samir Nurkovic did this I would have a serious talk with him.

“But a player in this excitement‚ in this enjoyment – I was wondering why he did not take his undershirt off too.

“Let him enjoy it. OK‚ he got his first yellow card for it. But‚ OK‚ he knows it’s not a new rule for him.

“We will have a short chat about it. But not in a way that I will make a big thing about it‚ no.”