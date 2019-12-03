WATCH | The moment Lionel Messi makes history (again) by winning sixth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi described claiming a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award in Paris on Monday as “unimaginable”. He beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to bag soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the La Liga title with Barcelona, but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.