Soccer

WATCH | The moment Lionel Messi makes history (again) by winning sixth Ballon d'Or

03 December 2019 - 13:39 By Zama Luthuli

Lionel Messi, Barcelona and Argentina's wonder striker, has cemented his place in history, taking home the coveted Ballon d'Or for the sixth time.

Lionel Messi described claiming a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award in Paris on Monday as “unimaginable”. He beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to bag soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the La Liga title with Barcelona, but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.

MORE

Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize

Lionel Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award at the age of 32 in Paris on Monday, ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Mnguni tells Percy Tau to be himself as he prepares to face Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu

Zinedine Zidane came to ask for his shirt after the game so if anyone has the right to offer Percy Tau some advice‚ as he heads to the iconic ...
Sport
2 months ago

Barcelona get tough Champions League draw as Liverpool face Napoli again

Barcelona will have to come through a group containing both Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan after the three former winners all came out together in ...
Sport
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  2. Called a ‘traitor’: George Lebese opens up on leaving Chiefs for Sundowns Soccer
  3. Middendorp on Ngezana: 'I wondered why he did not take his undershirt off too' Soccer
  4. Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red Sport
  5. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X