Pirates and Sundowns get toughest draw in Nedbank Cup last-32
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns received the toughest draws of South Africa’s big three clubs of the Nedbank Cup’s last-32 round at the draw conducted in Sandton on Thursday night.
Pirates are at home against Bidvest Wits‚ while Sundowns are also at home‚ meeting SuperSport United in a Tshwane Derby.
Last season’s losing finalists Kaizer Chiefs were drawn at home too‚ with a tricky last-32 outing against Pietermaritzburg GladAfrica Championship team Royal Eagles.
Polokwane City and Baroka FC were two other PSL teams drawn against each other in a Limpopo derby.
Defending champions TS Galaxy‚ a GladAfrica team‚ were drawn to meet PSL side Chippa United away in the Eastern Cape.
The televised draw was held in the auditorium at Nedbank's headquarters in Sandton.
The final dates and venues will be announced at a later date by the PSL.
Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:
Polokwane City v Baroka FC
Zizwe United v Happy Wanderers
Stellenbosch FC v Maritzburg United
Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits
Amavarara FC v Super Eagles
Vaal University of Technology v Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United v TS Galaxy
Bloemfontein Celtic v AmaZulu
Mbombela United v Cape Town City
Black Leopards v North West University
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs v Royal Eagles
Highlands Park v Uthongathi FC
Passion FC v Real Kings
Ajax Cape Town v TS Sporting
Jomo Cosmos v Hungry Lions
• Final dates and venues to be announced