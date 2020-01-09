Pirates and Sundowns get toughest draw in Nedbank Cup last-32

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns received the toughest draws of South Africa’s big three clubs of the Nedbank Cup’s last-32 round at the draw conducted in Sandton on Thursday night.

Pirates are at home against Bidvest Wits‚ while Sundowns are also at home‚ meeting SuperSport United in a Tshwane Derby.

Last season’s losing finalists Kaizer Chiefs were drawn at home too‚ with a tricky last-32 outing against Pietermaritzburg GladAfrica Championship team Royal Eagles.

Polokwane City and Baroka FC were two other PSL teams drawn against each other in a Limpopo derby.

Defending champions TS Galaxy‚ a GladAfrica team‚ were drawn to meet PSL side Chippa United away in the Eastern Cape.

The televised draw was held in the auditorium at Nedbank's headquarters in Sandton.

The final dates and venues will be announced at a later date by the PSL.

Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:

Polokwane City v Baroka FC

Zizwe United v Happy Wanderers

Stellenbosch FC v Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits

Amavarara FC v Super Eagles

Vaal University of Technology v Lamontville Golden Arrows

Chippa United v TS Galaxy

Bloemfontein Celtic v AmaZulu

Mbombela United v Cape Town City

Black Leopards v North West University

Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal Eagles

Highlands Park v Uthongathi FC

Passion FC v Real Kings

Ajax Cape Town v TS Sporting

Jomo Cosmos v Hungry Lions

• Final dates and venues to be announced