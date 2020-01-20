Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane resigned to losing bid to sign Modiba from SuperSport

“Sundowns and SuperSport officials are here and maybe they can talk more about this matter because I don’t do transfers"

20 January 2020 - 13:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane embrace SuperSport United player Aubrey Modiba after a match.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be resigned to losing his bid to lure prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United to Chloorkop.

The Brazilians have had their multi million bid for Modiba rejected by resolute United and Mosimane said he doesn’t know the reasons for the breakdown in negotiations.

“Aubrey is not our player but I am happy that we did the right thing by approaching his club and it was not successful‚” said Mosimane.

“Sundowns and SuperSport officials are here and maybe they can talk more about this matter because I don’t do transfers.

"I just say 'can I have this player or that one'.... they can talk about why negotiations broke down.

“He is a good player and we would have loved to have him‚ but he decided to stay at SuperSport and renew his contract.

"He knows why but we must give SuperSport respect and not talk about their players.

"They wanted Lucky Mohomi but they pulled out of the deal‚ I don’t know why but it is football.”

United coach Kaitano Tembo said Modiba is injured and he preferred to focus on the players who are playing at the moment.

“All I can say is that at the moment Aubrey is injured and we are trying to help him to come back to full fitness‚" he said.

"What is important is the team and focusing on players who are playing now.

"Aubrey has been unlucky this season‚ I think this is his second injury.

"The first one‚ he had a hamstring and he was out for about two to three months.

"And with this one‚ he has already missed over a month.

"He is a very important player for us and we must not put him under pressure.

"When he is fit he will be ready to help the team.”

