Soccer

Willard Katsande pens a new one-year deal at Kaizer Chiefs

He made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club

29 January 2020 - 14:18 By Ofentse Ratsie
Willard Katsande also joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2011 from Ajax Cape Twon.
Willard Katsande also joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2011 from Ajax Cape Twon.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that influential hard tackling midfielder Willard Katsande has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

The 34-year-old crowd favourite has become a key player in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

"We are pleased to announce that Willard Katsande's contract has been extended by one season, ending in June 2021," the club said.

"Katsande made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club."

Chiefs will have to wait until Saturday February 15 before resuming their league campaign with a home clash against Maritzburg United.

READ MORE:

Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits and Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have been ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world by The International Federation of Football History & Statistics ...
Sport
1 day ago

Embattled AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic adamant his job is not on the line

Basement dwellers AmaZulu have not won a game in 2020 but coach Josef Vukusic is confident that his job is not on the line.
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal

Ernst Middendorp has described the football dished out by his table-topping Kaizer Chiefs in their last-gasp 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  5. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered

Related articles

  1. Four bust selling fake tickets to Chiefs vs Arrows game at Moses Mabhida South Africa
  2. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Kgatlana becomes latest Banyana player to reap the benefit of FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town coach will quit the club even if they are promoted to PSL Soccer
  5. Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward's mansion attacked by angry fans Soccer
  6. SA chasing Fifa World Cup qualification on two fronts Soccer
  7. 'I was getting emotional,' says Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule Soccer
X