Willard Katsande pens a new one-year deal at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that influential hard tackling midfielder Willard Katsande has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

The 34-year-old crowd favourite has become a key player in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

"We are pleased to announce that Willard Katsande's contract has been extended by one season, ending in June 2021," the club said.

"Katsande made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club."

Chiefs will have to wait until Saturday February 15 before resuming their league campaign with a home clash against Maritzburg United.