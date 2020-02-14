Pitso to embrace Confed if Sundowns fail to reach Champions League

Pitso Mosimane will embrace the less profiled Caf Confederation Cup next season if Mamelodi Sundowns fail to qualify for the more fancied Champions League.

With 12 matches remaining in their Premiership campaign, the Brazilians are involved in a battle for the top two league spots that see teams qualify for the Champions League with leaders Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns are in the quarterfinal stage of this season’s Champions League, where they have been drawn against Al Ahly, with the first leg scheduled for Cairo on February 28.

If Sundowns win the tournament for the second time this year, they will not necessarily feature next season because qualification is only secured through winning the domestic league or finishing second.

“We want to play Champions League football next season but if it doesn’t happen we can play in the Confederation Cup,” said Mosimane, who has led Sundowns to Champions League qualification every season since 2015, winning the tournament in 2016.

“TP Mazembe played in the final against SuperSport United in 2016 and won it [the Confed Cup]. They celebrated after winning it – you must look at the images of their celebrations on the podium.

“It is an easier tournament to play in unlike the Champions League, which has more bragging rights.

“In Europe people don’t want to play on Thursdays [in the Europa League], they want to play on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays [in the Uefa Champions League].

“People are tired on Thursdays and you are not really interested in watching football on Thursday. It’s like that even here with the Confederation Cup because it plays on Sundays when we go to church.”

Past winners of the Confederation Cup include top African sides like TP Mazembe (DR Congo), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Hearts of Oak (Ghana) Étoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Asante Kotoko (Ghana) and Raja Casablanca (Morocco).