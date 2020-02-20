Soccer

Percy Tau named in Club Brugge team to face Man United

20 February 2020 - 15:44 By Tiisetso Malepa
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV (R) competes for the ball with Casemiro (L) of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium.
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV (R) competes for the ball with Casemiro (L) of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium.
Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Percy Tau has been named in Club Brugge’s squad for the start of the Uefa Europa League knockout rounds as the Belgians face off against English giants Manchester United on Thursday.

Brugge joins the Europa League at the last 32 stage having crashed out of the Uefa Champions League in the group stages.

Having impressed in Brugge’s last league encounter against Beveren at the weekend and providing an assist for the winning goal‚ coach Phillipe Clement could hand a starting berth to the 25-year-old star forward against Ole Gunner Solkjaer’s side‚ who will be turning out in what will be United’s second visit to the the Jan Breydel Stadium in their history.

Tau joins a list of former South African players who have graced top European club competitions.

Benni McCarthy‚ Steven Pienaar‚ Thulani Serero and Anele Ngcongca among others have featured in this tournament on their way to global stardom.

Brugge are currently nine points clear at the top of the Jupiler Super League and have lost just once in the league all season.

Tau has enjoyed a dream start to his life in the Belgian top flight and has already featured for Brugge in Champions League matches against record winners Real Madrid and French giants PSG.

Brugge will travel to Old Trafford on February 27 for the second leg. 

READ MORE:

Steve Komphela on the title race: 'It’s going to be hot in the kitchen'

Steve Komphela says the winner of this year’s Premier Soccer League title will be the team with the strongest mind and toughest resolve.
Sport
2 days ago

Owen Da Gama spots some cracks in the Kaizer Chiefs armoury

While still at pains to paint his team as babes in the wood‚ Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has also admitted there might be some air of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Steve Komphela on showboating: 'No rule says a player can't step over the ball'

The Golden Arrows coach has entered the debate over players showing off with the ball. Unlike his colleague Pitso Mosimane, he sees a place for it in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums Soccer
  2. No AB de Villiers in SA squad for T20s against Australia Cricket
  3. WATCH | Porto striker Moussa Marega walks off pitch after racist abuse Soccer
  4. Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is going nowhere, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst ... Soccer
  5. Percy Tau readies to take on Manchester United Soccer

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all

Related articles

  1. Percy Tau readies to take on Manchester United Soccer
  2. Mhango credits Pirates strike partner Memela for his free-scoring form Soccer
  3. Steve Komphela on showboating: 'No rule says a player can't step over the ball' Soccer
  4. Eric Tinkler backs Tebogo Tlolane for Bafana call-up Soccer
  5. VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’ Soccer
  6. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Should Temba replace Faf? (feat. Phila Sixaba) Cricket
  7. Wits’ title hopes suffer another blow in home draw against Highlands Soccer
X