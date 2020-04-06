Soccer

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection

06 April 2020 - 16:49 By Reuters
Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola is mourning the death of his mother.
Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola is mourning the death of his mother. File Photo
Image: ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP

The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the English Premier League champions said on Monday.

"The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

"She was 82-years-old," City said in a post on their official Twitter account.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Guardiola, who has also coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich and spent most of his playing career with Barca, donated $1.08m last month to fight against the virus, contributing to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona. 

