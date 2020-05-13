Covid-19: Safa and PSL meet to investigate possibility of football's return

The SA Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) have formed a joint task team to investigate “the possibility of when it is ideal to start the NSL matches”.

Mother body Safa and its professional wing‚ the National Soccer League (NSL) – which operates under trading name of the PSL – met through their joint liaison committee (JLC) on Tuesday.

The bodies met for the first time since the national lockdown began on March 27 – and since the PSL suspended all matches on March 16 – in response to the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

Safa president Danny Jordaan had said the aim of the JLC meeting was to find a single position to take as a recommendation to the government on the conditions and timing of a potential return to play of professional football‚ as had been requested from the association and the PSL by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.