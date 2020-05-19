On this day on May 20, 1952 | Legendary Cameroonian footballer Roger Milla was born

When the country’s president demanded that a soon-to-turn 38-year-old striker be included in the Fifa World Cup squad, it was seen as a new low for African football.

The game on the continent had long been dogged by the fatuous interventions of powerful politicians, but messing with selection for the sport’s global showpiece event seemed hare-brained in the extreme.

Cameroon President Paul Biya had watched Roger Milla play a charity game a few weeks before and insisted he be included in the squad for the 1990 finals in Italy.

Milla was days away from turning 38, earning retirement money playing on the French island of Reunion and long past his heyday, which included competing at the 1982 Fifa World Cup, playing in three Africa Cup of Nations finals and scoring more than 100 Ligue 1 goals for Bastia, St Etienne and Montpellier.