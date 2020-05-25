City of Tshwane wants meeting with Sundowns owner Motsepe on fixing HM Pitje Stadium

City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa has confirmed that they will seek a meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe to explore how they could work together on the refurbishment of HM Pitje Stadium.

Motsepe said last week that he is willing to use his own money on the upgrades of the stadium if government comes on board.

“We would use some of our own money if the government comes on board – we will do something there‚” Motsepe said last week.

HM Pitje Stadium‚ which is the spiritual home of the Brazilians‚ has been a white elephant for about 15 years and Motsepe says returning to the venue remains part of their long-term plans.