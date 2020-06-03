Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has given a rare insight into the inner workings of his professional and personal relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane‚ whom he refers to as ‘my friend’.

Komphela and Mosimane‚ who have publicly declared mutual admiration for each other‚ are often pitted against each other because of the nature of their work in the highly competitive environment of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Tempers often boil over between opposing coaches on the touchline as a result of heated game situations but Komphela said there is a level of respect under any circumstances.

“It does get heated on the touchline and that’s normal during a match but there is a level of respect‚” Komphela said about his former Bafana Bafana team-mate.

“It is rare to find him come across as very confrontational towards me and I don’t know about the rest of the coaches.