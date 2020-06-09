Siphiwe Tshabalala had that feeling a sportsman needs for a big occasion that he “knew he was going to do well” in Bafana Bafana’s opening game of the 2010 Fifa World Cup against Mexico‚ where he scored “that” goal to ultimately earn his team a draw.

Thursday marks 10 years since Katlego Mphela hit the post in injury time having rounded Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Perez in South Africa’s 1-1 draw against Mexico of the first World Cup on African soil‚ an effort which‚ had it gone in‚ would have seen the unfortunate hosts through the opening round.

Tshabalala said a heart-to-heart with head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant Pitso Mosimane six months before the Mexico opener laid the ground for him being in form entering the tournament.