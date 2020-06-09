UK's Johnson says emotions triggered by Floyd's death can not be ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the emotions triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States could not be ignored, and the British government had to do more to fight prejudice towards people from black and minority ethnic groups.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed African American, has sparked demonstrations around the world over police brutality. More than 100,000 people took part in anti-racism protests around Britain over the weekend.

"We who lead and who govern simply can't ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality," Johnson said in a video statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

He said Britain had made huge strides in tackling racism but it must also "frankly acknowledge that there is so much more to do – in eradicating prejudice, and creating opportunity".

Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.