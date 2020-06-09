World

UK's Johnson says emotions triggered by Floyd's death can not be ignored

09 June 2020 - 11:11 By Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle
Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Image: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the emotions triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States could not be ignored, and the British government had to do more to fight prejudice towards people from black and minority ethnic groups.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed African American, has sparked demonstrations around the world over police brutality. More than 100,000 people took part in anti-racism protests around Britain over the weekend.

"We who lead and who govern simply can't ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality," Johnson said in a video statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

He said Britain had made huge strides in tackling racism but it must also "frankly acknowledge that there is so much more to do – in eradicating prejudice, and creating opportunity".

Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

8 minutes and 46 seconds - How George Floyd's death inspired action and change

Minneapolis police are now forbidden from using choke holds and neck restraints during arrests.
News
1 day ago

Otherwise peaceful demonstrations in London ended with small groups clashing with police. Dozens of police officers were injured and more than 100 people were arrested.

A statue of Winston Churchill on Parliament Square in London was sprayed with graffiti and in Bristol in western England, protesters toppled a statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston.

"I will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing ... I will not support or indulge those who break the law or attack the police or desecrate public monuments," Johnson said.

He warned those who attacked public property or the police would "face the full force of the law".

"They are hijacking a peaceful protest and undermining it in the eyes of many who might otherwise be sympathetic. And as a society, we can and must do better." 

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | #BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join in George Floyd & Collins Khosa solidarity protests

The EFF led solidarity protests around the country on Monday after the recent brutal killing of George Floyd in the US and Collins Khosa, allegedly ...
Politics
23 hours ago

IN PICS | EFF protests against US in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

The leadership of the EFF and its supporters came out in their numbers on Monday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing ...
News
3 days ago
Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Demonstrators defied warnings not to gather in large groups due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Image: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X