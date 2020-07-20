Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Percy Tau's imminent move to Anderlecht: 'Football is a career'

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was looking forward to watching Percy Tau finally playing in the English Premier League next season and will now have to be content with seeing the player compete elsewhere after it emerged that he could be heading to Belgium side Anderlecht on another loan agreement.

Belgium media reported on Monday that Anderlecht are in the final stages of talks with English side Brighton & Hove Albion to secure Tau on loan for next season.

This latest agreement would see him stay on in Belgium for a third season after the end of his loan deal with Club Brugge in the last campaign.

Ntseki said while he would have loved to see Tau test himself in the Premier League‚ the star player’s detour to Anderlecht could prove to be beneficial for his development.