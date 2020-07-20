Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA and I'm not proud to say that'

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lucky Maselesele has pleaded with budding players to learn from his mistakes and take their careers seriously.

The now 40-year-old Maselesele admitted that he made numerous costly "mistakes" during his career‚ including becoming the first Premier Soccer League player to test positive for cocaine during his playing days.

"Learn from me. I made those mistakes. I come from this school [School Of Excellence] and I didn't lead by example. Learn from me‚" he said.

"It's important to know where you're going. Once you leave school you don't have the backing of your friends. You need to have focus."

The remorseful former player told learners at the School Of Excellence that he could have made wiser decisions had he been mentored properly.