Soccer

'He has been grounded' - SA weighs in on suspension of Amakhosi's Bobby Motaung

05 August 2020 - 10:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Social media users have welcomed the suspension of Kaizer Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung, for allegedly partying despite gatherings being prohibited during lockdown.

Videos of the alleged incident continue to be widely shared on social media with critics saying he risked the safety of players and staff as the PSL season is expected to resume this month.

In its statement, the club said an internal investigation into Motaung's conduct led to the decision to “summarily suspend” him until August 31.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.”

The club said Motaung tested negative for Covid-19 on four occasions, but is required to self-quarantine.

Here's a glimpse into what was said on social media:

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during national lockdown

In a shock move Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Bobby Motaung following a series of incriminating videos that went viral in the past week allegedly ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Chiefs boss Motaung likely to escape censure for alleged lockdown breach: 'we don’t have a report of a case'

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is likely to escape censure for allegedly flouting lockdown regulations after it emerged that a case ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey

Kaizer Chiefs have expressed their surprise that a new Barcelona jersey is so strikingly similar to Amakhosi’s commemorative 50th anniversary jersey ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during ... Soccer
  3. Khoisan Defiance Campaign livid after Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth finding: 'No ... Rugby
  4. 'We have more experience and understand cricket better' - white administrator ... Cricket
  5. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth 'not complicit in' racism and assault: report Rugby

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X