Kaizer Chiefs to rely on 'mental strength' when PSL resumes: Khune
The season is set to restart on August 11
Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says the team will tackle their rivals using their mental strength when the PSL season resumes in August.
Khune said while it was important that Chiefs pick up where they left off, home training has been tough for the players after President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the lockdown in March.
He said he was excited about some field action but also wary of how the Covid-19 pandemic affected a lot of keepers, including Manchester United’s David de Gea and Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel.
“I realise that the break affected a lot of keepers, including David de Gea and Kasper Schmeichel. They didn’t seem to have the same confidence as before the break. There was clearly a lot of rustiness,” said Khune.
The PSL is set to resume on August 11 and Khune said the team can't wait to hit the field running. “We are happy that we will soon be able to do what we all love again - playing football,” he said. “Luckily, we have had a bit more time to prepare before the league restarts. We have also discussed various aspects on our ‘Keeper Corner’, which is us goalies communicating with our goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.
“It’s basically about learning from the past to go forward. Going back into the field will all be about mental strength. We just need to be ready come August 11.”
Chiefs went into the lockdown break on top of the premiership table, with 48 points from 22 games, while Mamelodi Sundowns are second with 44 points from 21 matches.
“We are at present in the number one spot and we don’t want to disappoint fans when we go past the finish line,” said Khune.