Soccer

Heartbreak for Kamohelo Mokotjo as Brentford narrowly miss out, Fulham back in Premier League

05 August 2020 - 07:31 By Reuters
Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrate after winning promotion back to the Premier League.
Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrate after winning promotion back to the Premier League.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Fulham made an immediate return to the Premier League as two extra-time goals from full-back Joe Bryan gave them a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final at an empty Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Bryan opened the scoring near the end of the first period of extra time when he spotted Brentford goalkeeper David Raya out of position and anticipating a cross from his deep free-kick before cleverly driving the ball into the bottom corner.

The Spanish keeper was slow to react, once Bryan had opted to shoot, but the lead was a deserved one for Scott Parker's side, who had the better of what had been a cagey 90 minutes.

Bryan made sure of the victory with a second goal three minutes from the end of the second period of extra time, clipping home from close range after a burst forward down the left and quick exchange with substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during national lockdown

In a shock move Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Bobby Motaung following a series of incriminating videos that went viral in the past week allegedly ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Henrik Dalsgaard pulled a goal back for Brentford in the final seconds but there was no time for a recovery by the Bees, who were searching for a place in the top flight for the first time since 1947.

Covid-19 related restrictions meant no fans were at Wembley to witness Fulham's triumph but Bryan still had a night to remember.

"I'm not the hero," said the full back, as his team mates celebrated a return to the Premier League just a year after relegation -- an achievement worth around 135 million pounds over three years for the west London club.

"Every single one of them boys, players, staff, supporters, everything's been with us all season, it's been absolutely unbelievable," added Bryan.

Sports minister Mthethwa warns PSL he will stop season in its tracks if clubs fail to follow Covid-19 protocols

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has issued a strong warning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and stated that he will not hesitate to stop the season ...
Sport
1 day ago

"We've been written off, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten times. I think I even read somewhere that we were supposed to be scared of them, but we took it to them, we scored twice. They made it hard for us."

It was a bitterly disappointing end to the season for Brentford, the division's highest scorers with 80 goals in the regular season, who lost at home to lowly Barnsley on the final day of the campaign, when a win would have earned promotion.

Brentford's Danish manager Thomas Frank was disappointed but still able to put the season in some perspective.

"Of course it is tough when you lose a final like this in a tight game. But we have gone from a mid-table club to a team who, in the league table, was the third-best team," he said.

"We are very fine margins away from the Premier League, which is an incredible achievement from us."

MORE:

Criminal proceedings against Gianni Infantino grotesque and absurd, says Fifa

Global soccer body Fifa has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane on rivals Wits: 'I’m not talking on their behalf‚ but I’m talking about what they’ve said'

Mamelodi Sundowns' mouthwatering Nedbank Cup semifinal date against Bidvest Wits looms large in the horizon and irrepressible Brazilians coach Pitso ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wits' Monare prepares to take on close friend Jali: 'we can’t avoid each other on the field'

Mamelodi Sundowns ace Andile Jali and BidVest Wits' Thabang Monare will set aside their friendship when the two teams meet in the semifinals of the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during ... Soccer
  3. Khoisan Defiance Campaign livid after Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth finding: 'No ... Rugby
  4. 'We have more experience and understand cricket better' - white administrator ... Cricket
  5. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth 'not complicit in' racism and assault: report Rugby

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X