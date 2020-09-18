Orlando Pirates have confirmed that veteran defender Happy Jele has signed a new deal at the club and will remain at Bucs for another season.

Jele is currently the longest serving player at Pirates‚ having been with the Soweto giants for 14 years. According to the club‚ Jele has penned a new one-year deal.

“This is a place I called home since I joined as a 19-year old‚” said Jele.

The 33 year-old said his contract renewal had never been an issue of concern.

“The matter of the contract has never been an issue for me because this is home. I have a very good relationship with the chairman [Irvin Khoza]‚ the door is always open for me. If ever I have issues‚ I can always go to him.”