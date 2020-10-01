“Two - A contract with Mr Pitso Mosimane‚ South African Technical Director of the first football team‚ as of tomorrow [Friday] for a period of two seasons‚ with his technical staff‚ which includes a general coach‚ a physical trainer and a performance analyst.

“Also joining the device is Sami Shirts as assistant coach‚ Belgian Michel Yancon as goalkeeper-coach‚ who were kept on; and Sayed Abdel Hafeez continues as director of football.”

Mosimane steered Sundowns to their first Caf Champions League victory - beating Ahly's bitter Cairo foes Zamalek in the final - in 2016‚ and won five league titles in his seven years at the Brazilians.