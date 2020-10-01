Soccer

WATCH | Egyptian giants Al Ahly confirm Pitso Mosimane appointment

01 October 2020 - 13:39 By Marc Strydom
An emotional Pitso Mosimane, accompanied by his kids and wife, bids farewell to the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters who went to the OR Tambo to send him off as he flew out to Cairo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed they have appointed ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane on a two-year contract.

Mosimane replaces Swiss coach Rene Weiler‚ whose contract has been terminated.

The coach‚ who posted a live video on Instagram on Thursday of himself and his family leaving to fly to Egypt to take up his new post‚ becomes the historic first black African to coach Al Ahly‚ the most successful club in Africa.

Ahly said in a statement on their website on Thursday: “The club's board of directors decided in its meeting on today‚ Thursday‚ headed by president Mahmoud El Khatib‚ to approve what was mentioned in the memorandum submitted by the Planning Committee in coordination with the general supervisor of football‚ which included the following:

“One – Termination of the contractual relationship with Mr. Rene Weiler‚ coach of the first football team‚ in accordance with the terms of his contract with the club due to the difficulty of achieving his urgent demands‚ which were not included in the contract clauses and contradict the interest and stability of the team at this important stage‚ as well as the players' need to focus and prepare for the next stage.

“Two - A contract with Mr Pitso Mosimane‚ South African Technical Director of the first football team‚ as of tomorrow [Friday] for a period of two seasons‚ with his technical staff‚ which includes a general coach‚ a physical trainer and a performance analyst.

“Also joining the device is Sami Shirts as assistant coach‚ Belgian Michel Yancon as goalkeeper-coach‚ who were kept on; and Sayed Abdel Hafeez continues as director of football.”

Mosimane steered Sundowns to their first Caf Champions League victory - beating Ahly's bitter Cairo foes Zamalek in the final - in 2016‚ and won five league titles in his seven years at the Brazilians.

His announcement on Wednesday of his resignation from Downs came as a bombshell in South African football.

It came weeks after Mosimane wrapped up a treble in 2019-20‚ including Sundowns's 10th Premiership title‚ and months after he and club president Patrice Motsepe announced the coach's new three-year contract in a televised press conference in May.

Al Ahly‚ formed in 1907‚ have won a record eight Caf Champions League titles.

The 113-year-old Egyptian giants have won their country's league title 42 times.

