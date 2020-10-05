AKA: Pitso Mosimane has more experience than Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Rapper AKA has taken a swipe at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, saying celebrated SA coach Pitso Mosimane has more experience than the Norwegian.
AKA was fuming after his fav team was klapped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and let his Twitter fingers run wild.
The star called the result an “absolute f**king crisis”, and said Solskjær was “totally out of his depth”.
“Honestly. He’s a rookie coach, fam,” he told one follower.
His best comment came in the middle of the rant, when he slid in to claim that newly departed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane was a better candidate than Solskjær.
“Pitso has more experience than Ole,” he wrote.
Last week Mosimane joined another Red Devils, the Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly.
The SA coach signed a two-year contract with Africa’s most successful club, and left having won his fifth SA championship with Sundowns last month.
He also led the team to the Caf African Champions League title in 2016.
Fans agreed with AKA's analysis and flooded his mentions with memes and hilarious mentions comparing SA talent with their Manchester United counterparts.
Some even joked that Mosimane could be on his way to Old Trafford in the future.
