AKA: Pitso Mosimane has more experience than Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Rapper AKA has taken a swipe at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, saying celebrated SA coach Pitso Mosimane has more experience than the Norwegian.

AKA was fuming after his fav team was klapped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and let his Twitter fingers run wild.

The star called the result an “absolute f**king crisis”, and said Solskjær was “totally out of his depth”.

“Honestly. He’s a rookie coach, fam,” he told one follower.

His best comment came in the middle of the rant, when he slid in to claim that newly departed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane was a better candidate than Solskjær.

“Pitso has more experience than Ole,” he wrote.