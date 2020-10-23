“The coaches believe that we have to compete among each other for us to give as much value as we can to help the team win and improve. And it’s by no mistake or favour or muthi — as I’ve heard‚ that my muthi is strong [that Parker plays].

“It is what it is. I’ve got Kaizer Chiefs in my blood and my main thing is to give 100% for every game.”

Even as a fan of Parker‚ Hunt might consider managing the player better than he at times has been.

At 34‚ the supporters are not wrong that Parker’s legs have looked heavier getting around the field. He has to use shrewdness rather than pace to beat players now‚ or better yet‚ to be in the right place to receive the ball where he can make a difference.

His zero goals in 19 league matches last season do show the one-time goal poacher is now very much more a provider. Unless he discovers a second wind from somewhere‚ that is likely to remain the case in 2020-21.

But there are probably also ways to bring back some of the spark to Parker’s game‚ too.

Hunt’s predecessors perhaps made the mistake of starting the veteran in too many games in a row. At his age he probably needs to be used more sparingly — perhaps starting two games‚ playing two as a substitute‚ then resting‚ and repeat. Then Parker certainly might have even more to offer‚ because his intelligence as a footballer is not in doubt.