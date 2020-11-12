Orlando Pirates announce the signing of DRC forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita

“I am happy to have joined this prestigious club and I look forward to a successful stay. This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me‚” he said.

“I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

The acquisition of Makusu will provide coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team more options upfront in what is going to be a challenging campaign that includes participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

His experience in the Confederation Cup will come in handy for Zinnbauer as he helped DRC side AS Vita get to the final of the tournament in 2018, where he finished second in the goal-scoring charts.

“We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and look forward to working with him. Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him,” said Zinnbauer.

“The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”