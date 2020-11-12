Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of DRC forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita

12 November 2020 - 11:46
Highly rated Congolese forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele.
Highly rated Congolese forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele.
Image: TWITTER/ORLANDO PIRATES

Orlando Pirates have continued to bolster their squad and recruited highly rated Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita on Thursday.

Pirates announced that the 28-year-old forward was signed after passing his medical tests and initially joins on a season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

The vastly experienced Makusu‚ who has played in Belgium‚ Algeria and Egypt‚ said he wants to make a meaningful contribution to the Buccaneers this season.

I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.
Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele

“I am happy to have joined this prestigious club and I look forward to a successful stay. This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me‚” he said.

“I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

The acquisition of Makusu will provide coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team more options upfront in what is going to be a challenging campaign that includes participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

His experience in the Confederation Cup will come in handy for Zinnbauer as he helped DRC side AS Vita get to the final of the tournament in 2018, where he finished second in the goal-scoring charts.

“We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and look forward to working with him. Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him,” said Zinnbauer.

“The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed for another four-year term as NSL chairman

Irvin Khoza will serve as National Soccer League (NSL) chairmain for another four-year term having been re-elected unopposed at the domestic ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Bafana have the ingredients to beat Sao Tome and Principe back-to-back‚ says Keagan Dolly

Bafana Bafana need two wins from their back-to-back matches at home to Sao Tome and Principe‚ and they have the ingredients to achieve that, says ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ailing Kaizer Chiefs need to perform a 'cleansing ceremony' urgently‚ says analyst Mamadou Gaye

The mounting problems at Kaizer Chiefs are ‘beyond football’ and the ailing club desperately needs to conduct a ‘cleansing ceremony’ to turn its ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why Patrice Motsepe may have to step down as Mamelodi Sundowns boss Soccer
  2. 'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo ... Soccer
  3. Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  4. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs need to perform a 'cleansing ceremony' urgently‚ says ... Soccer
  5. Khune at unveiling of Meyiwa's headstone: 'I have a lot to share about my life ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X