SuperSport United down struggling Maritzburg United

SuperSport United beat struggling Maritzburg United 2-1 during their DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday to leave the People’s Team without a point after five starts this season.

SuperSport returned to winning ways after they lost to Orlando Pirates last weekend but for Maritzburg it has gone from bad to worse as they remain the only team in the league yet to register a point.

SuperSport moved to third spot even though they may be overtaken over the weekend while Maritzburg remains rooted at the foot of the table and faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

This defeat for Maritzburg means that they have failed to register a win in their last twelve outings which is a run that includes nine losses and three draws and stretches back to shortly before the national lockdown.

Their last win was in March when they narrowly beat relegated Polokwane City 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium and this unwanted run of results cost Eric Tinkler his job last week.

This defeat was also Maritzburg’s first on Friday night at home in over three years.

Tinkler has been replaced by Ernst Middendorp who watched this defeat from the empty stands as he is waiting for his work permit with Delron Buckley as caretaker coach.

Maritzburg opened the scoring after eight minutes in fortuitous circumstances when a disparate clearance by SuperSport defender Onismor Bhasera bounced off his goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for an own goal.

SuperSport defence found themselves under pressure after Teboho Mokoena was disposed by Dan Morgan with Thabiso Kutumela launching a quick counter attack that led to Bhasera blasting the ball to Williams who helped it home.

Maritzburg’s lead did not last long as SuperSport drew level through Bradley Grobler who showed calmness to beat Maritzburg goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange for his 51st goal for the club after he received the ball from Evans Rusike after thirteen minutes.

A few minutes later, SuperSport could have increased their lead but the left footed close range shot of Ghampani Lungu was cleared off the line by alert Maritzburg defender Morgan.

SuperSport took the lead just after the hour mark when Grobler registered his brace with a close range shot but replays showed that he was in an offside position when he received the ball to score.