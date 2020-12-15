Mamelodi Sundowns beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in a league match played at Loftus on Tuesday night to maintain a two-point lead at the top of the premiership standings.

Sundowns players did not allow their emotions to get the better of them as this was the first match without defender Motjeka Madisha‚ who reportedly died in a horrific car accident in Kempton Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

With the three points secured through a goal in either half by Peter Shalulile and man-of-the-match Themba Zwane‚ the Brazilians have maintained their unbeaten run in the league after seven matches.

This impressive early season run includes five wins and two draws where they have scored fifteen and conceded four goals‚ while Galaxy have dropped one place to tenth spot with seven points from as many matches.

Even more impressive for the Brazilians‚ Zwane continued with his red hot form as he scored his seventh goal in seven games while his partner Shalulile claimed his fourth.

Sundowns’ last league match of the year is against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday while Galaxy will be looking for their first win in five matches when they visit Cape Town City.

After Arrows‚ Sundowns will turn their attention to the Caf Champions League where they visit Jwaneng FC of Botswana in the second preliminary stage next week.

Sundowns were also without coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena‚ who missed the game due to suspension and ill health respectively‚ leaving Steve Komphela alone on the bench.

The Brazilians dominated the possession and attacking chances in the opening stages with Zwane‚ Thapelo Morena and Hashim Domingo on the forefront.

Galaxy’s clearest attacking chance arrived after 22 minutes when Shaune Magaila delivered a good cross to unmarked Strydom Wambi‚ but he could not find the target.

Sundowns opened the scoring after the half hour mark through a powerful shot from Shalulile who benefited from a delightful back heel pass by Zwane.

With the goal‚ Shalulile registered his fourth of the season and it also turned out to be the first assist for Zwane who by that time had six goals to his name.

Sundowns ensured that they went home with all the three points after a beautifully-taken goal by Zwane‚ who hammered home his seventh of the season in as many goals after he was set up by Lebohang Maboe.

Galaxy missed a penalty in the closing stages when Onyango dived the right way to deny Ebrahim Seedat.