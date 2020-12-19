Soccer

Allan Freese edging towards the exit door at AmaZulu

19 December 2020 - 10:02
AmaZulu caretaker coach Allan Freese.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

AmaZulu assistant coach Allan Freese appears to be on his way out of the club after the arrival of new head coach Benni McCarthy.

Freese‚ who was temporarily in charge during AmaZulu’s 2-0 loss to Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby on Wednesday‚ will not be on the bench when Usuthu host Chippa United on Sunday at Kings Park Stadium.

“I have not yet left AmaZulu but I am not part of the technical team for the league match against Chippa United on Sunday‚” said Freese on Saturday.

Freese was put in temporary charge of the team after 36-year-old Ayanda Dlamini stepped down from his position as head coach only four months into his three-year contract early last week. “Any new coach will come with his own people and it is understandable. I am having a meeting with the general manager (Tsepiso Mofokeng) on Saturday but definitely I will not be on the bench against Chippa United tomorrow.”

McCarthy is finalising his technical team that may include former Bafana Bafana teammates in the form of Siyabonga Nomvethe and Moeneeb Josephs, who have played for the club.

McCarthy was unveiled to much fanfare last week in Johannesburg by club chairman Sandile Zungu who is working on an ambitious plan to awaken the sleeping side from its slumber.

McCarthy was an interested spectator on Wednesday night when Usuthu lost to Arrows where he followed the action from the stands with Zungu and Nomvethe.

