Gavin Hunt wants Kaizer Chiefs to score early on Tuesday as they aim to become the first SA team to beat Primeiro da Agosta in Angola in continental competition to progress to the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage.

Chiefs drew 0-0 at FNB Stadium in the first leg of the first round tie on December 22‚ putting in one of their more convincing performances in a poor 2020-21 season but failing to score.

Their dominant display at home will give Amakhosi hope they can travel to Luanda (kickoff 5pm SA time‚ 4pm in Angola) and break Primiero’s unbeaten home record against SA opposition.

Hunt knows‚ though‚ that as the away leg on a good pitch at the modern Estadio 11 de Novembro – venue of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations final – draws on and Chiefs have not scored‚ the pressure will mount on the SA club.

“We expect Primeiro de Agosto to be a different side when they play at home‚ but we need to create chances and get that important away goal as quickly as we can‚” the Chiefs’ coach said.