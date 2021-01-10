Soccer

Mahlatsi strikes with seconds remaining as Swallows match Pirates in 'oldest derby'

10 January 2021 - 17:46 By Marc Strydom
Ben Motshwari scored late to give Orlando Pirates the lead but Kamohelo Mahlatsi cancelled out his goal with the equaliser in the final seconds of the match at a wet Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Ben Motshwari scored late to give Orlando Pirates the lead but Kamohelo Mahlatsi cancelled out his goal with the equaliser in the final seconds of the match at a wet Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After Orlando Pirates had scored late‚ Swallows FC's South African Under-23 international Kamohelo Mahlatsi stuck an equaliser deep in injury time to secure a share of the spoils in Sunday's 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium.

Swallows took the game to Pirates for much of the opening hour of the first "oldest dervy" since the Birds' relegation from the PSL in 2015. But Pirates appeared to time their step-up in tempo well and midfielder Ben Motswari's late opener in the 85th seemed enough to secure maxium points to Bucs.

Swallows‚ though‚ deserved something from the game‚ and to preserve what is now a remarkable 10-game unbeaten run in a dream start to life back in the top-flight for the promoted side. Substitute Mahlatsi scrambled an equaliser three minutes into added time.

As could have been expected from two carpet-playing‚ footballing teams‚ even on a sodden surface in rainy conditions the first half saw attractive combinations and intelligent probing from both sides‚ with Swallows edging the balance of chances.

Swallows‚ as they have against all opposition this season‚ had no fear pressing forward and early on Thabo Matlaba's low strike‚ skidding on the wet surface‚ stretched Wayne Sandilands.

Matlaba had to go off moments later‚ appearing to have a hamstring issue‚ and it was a mark of the quality that the Birds have assembled in their squad that one Bafana Bafana left-back was replaced by another - the man who snuffed out Egypt's Mo Salah at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations‚ Sifiso Hlanti.

Swallows' tricky winger Kgaogelo Sekgota found space on the left and crossed low for Ruzaigh Gamildien to turn a shot at goal and force a save from Sandilands.

Pirates' promising right-back Wayde Jooste twisted into the area just after the half-hour‚ striking hard at Virgil Vries from a tough angle.

Pirates came out from the break seemingly intent on upping the tempo and forward momentum. Swallows responded in kind‚ as action swung from end to end of the Orlando pitch.

Again it was the Birds who emerged from the exchanges with the best opportunity‚ as winger Fawaaz Basadien's chip over the top landed at the feet of Gamildien to turn and call Sandilands into action again.

Bucs‚ though‚ were then denied what could have been the decisive opportunity to break the deadlock. Substitute Gabadinho Mhango slipped a pass to Fortune Makaringe‚ who burst through the middle and was hacked down by the challenge of Tlakusani Mthethwa.

To the dismay of Pirates‚ bizarrely referee Jelly Chavani booked Makaringe for diving.

Bucs‚ though‚ had found their stride and Lorch played Deon Hotto through on the left‚ Vries stopping at his Namibia international teammate's feet.

Bucs might have left it late to take command of the game‚ but when they did in was by the scruff of the neck‚ so when Motswari finally struck the opener it was not a surprise.

The handful that was Mhango recevied a throw-in and advanced on the left of the box to be challenged by Sammy Seabi‚ the ball squirting out to Motshwari‚ who smacked in a trademark drive from just outsidfe the box that beat Vries.

Bucs would have felt they had secured a win. But a substitute who has had impact for the Birds from the bench this season‚ Joseph Mhlongo‚ got into space on the right and squared hard and low‚ Mahlatsi getting in ahead of Vries and a marker to bury an equaliser with seconds left.

Other DStv Premiership weekend results:

Friday January 8:

Stellenbosch FC 1 - 1 Black Leopards

Saturday January 9:

Golden Arrows 1 - 0 Chippa United

Baroka FC 0 - 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

TS Galaxy 0 - 3 SuperSport United 

Kaizer Chiefs 0 - 2 Maritzburg United 

Tshakuma FC 2 - 2 Cape Town City

Sunday January 10:

Orlando Pirates 1 - 1 Swallows FC 

Bloemfontein Celtic 1 - 1 AmaZulu FC 

MORE:

Soccer boss says it's safe to play, even as cases rise

The Premier Soccer League does not plan to suspend the 2020-21 season despite SA being knee-deep in the second wave of Covid-19, league chair Irvin ...
Sport
19 hours ago

‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the unusual gesture of congratulating rivals Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying win

In football you have giantkillers‚ and in South African soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ who banged in two past his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa shuts down amateur football again

The South African Football Association (Safa) has suspended all amateur football again due to the rapidly escalating numbers of Covid-19 cases in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns keep marching unbeaten‚ dispatching Baroka comfortably enough

Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they did just enough to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst

In football you have giant killers, and in SA soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer, Judas Moseamedi, who banged two past his favourite team to ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why Brighton recalled Percy Tau – scouting report gives glowing review Soccer
  2. ‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group ... Soccer
  3. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  4. 'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X