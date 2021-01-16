Soccer

Laffor thanks Malesela‚ Mpengesi for convincing him to choose Chippa United

16 January 2021 - 13:10 By Marc Strydom
Anthony Laffor of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium on January 16, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Anthony Laffor of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium on January 16, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward star Anthony Laffor has thanked Chippa United coach Dan Malesela and chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi for convincing him to join the Chilli Boys.

Laffor said he had other clubs he was talking to‚ but that conversations with Malesela and Mpengesi helped convince him to sign in with the Eastern Cape’s only Premier League team on Friday.

The 35-year-old Liberian — one of the great entertainers in SA football when on form for more than a decade‚ where mercurial Laffor has been capable of being a destructive match-winner‚ or infuriatingly anonymous — had been out of contract at Sundowns since November.

He joins Chippa along with 25-year-old ex-SA Under-23 international Ayabulela Konqobe‚ who returns to the club he left in July 2018 having also been out of contract.

Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with much-decorated duo

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted with long-serving defender Wayne Arendse and attacking midfielder Anthony Laffor.
Sport
1 month ago

“First of all I would like to say a very big thank you to the coach and the president of Chippa for giving me this opportunity‚” Laffor said‚ as he travelled with their squad to Nelspruit‚ where he is available for Chippa’s DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

“It wasn’t difficult because after I spoke to the coach‚ and the president‚ I knew that Chippa was where I was supposed to be. Because I had other clubs that I was talking to but I chose Chippa United because I believe Chippa is the best place for me to be.

“I think that I will fit in very well. I’ve spent two‚ three days with the team already.

“So I just need to leave that with the coaches. They need to make the decision on that [if Laffor plays]. For me I’m here to work for my place.

SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back

It’s been five painful years, but the Dube Birds are primed for glory again. And it seems they are in very good hands
Sport
3 months ago

“But I’m happy to be part of this team. The guys here are very friendly‚ very professional and very responsible.

“So I can see that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m happy to be here and I’m going to do everything possible to help Chippa be where they are supposed to be.”

Laffor began his career in the PSL with Jomo Cosmos in 2008‚ and was a 2016 Caf Champions League winner at Sundowns. He is highly decorated in SA football‚ having won two league titles with SuperSport United and five more at Downs.

Konqobe was released by Ekenäs IF at the beginning of this month having played 22 times in the Finnish second-tier in the past year.

READ MORE

Chiefs defender Cardoso: ‘I think it’s just a phase we’ve been going through’

A second win in succession could provide signs Kaizer Chiefs are on the mend when they tackle Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership match-up on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena breaks down why SuperSport are so dangerous

SuperSport United’s mental toughness, aggression and tactical flexibility are what make them such an impressive combination‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Three big positives please Zinnbauer as Pirates take aim at Leopards

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s big positive he took from his team’s 3-0 DStv Premiership win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brighton hail Percy Tau's ‘impressive’ league debut against Manchester City Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs take a step out of the woods edging AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: ‘We know we are in a fight now’ Soccer
  4. 'Samir was fantastic': Hunt highlights importance of Nurkovic to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates trample tardy TTM in Thohoyandou Soccer

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with much-decorated duo Soccer
  2. More players heading for the exit door at Sundowns‚ warns co-coach Manqoba ... Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back Sport
  4. Pitso Mosimane strengthening his squad to push for the FIFA Club World Cup Soccer
  5. Sundowns' key man Tebogo Langerman content with flying under the radar Soccer
X