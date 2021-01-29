Soccer

LOL! Is that Trevor Noah or Shaun Bartlett? Viral Bafana Bafana picture has the TLs chuckling

29 January 2021 - 15:00
Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 27 2019 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“Was Trevor Noah part of the Bafana Bafana squad?” and “was Shaun Bartlett Trevor Noah back in the day?”

These are some of the hilarious questions that flooded Twitter on Friday, thanks to a now-viral picture of a Bafana Bafana squad shared on the platform.

It started when an unimpressed Bafana Bafana fan shared the picture and captioned it “the only Bafana Bafana we ever had”.

Completely disregarding the state of the team, many pointed out the resemblance between Bartlett and Noah.

“It is Trevor Noah, Shaun Bartlett is Trevor Noah,” one user tweeted.

Soon both Trevor and Shaun were trending on Twitter, as fans joined in the joke.

Here are some of the responses:

