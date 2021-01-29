LOL! Is that Trevor Noah or Shaun Bartlett? Viral Bafana Bafana picture has the TLs chuckling
“Was Trevor Noah part of the Bafana Bafana squad?” and “was Shaun Bartlett Trevor Noah back in the day?”
These are some of the hilarious questions that flooded Twitter on Friday, thanks to a now-viral picture of a Bafana Bafana squad shared on the platform.
It started when an unimpressed Bafana Bafana fan shared the picture and captioned it “the only Bafana Bafana we ever had”.
Completely disregarding the state of the team, many pointed out the resemblance between Bartlett and Noah.
“It is Trevor Noah, Shaun Bartlett is Trevor Noah,” one user tweeted.
The only Bafana Bafana we ever had 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kC3KBv5Q4k— Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) January 29, 2021
Soon both Trevor and Shaun were trending on Twitter, as fans joined in the joke.
Here are some of the responses:
Shaun Bartlett looking like Trevor Noah 😕 https://t.co/ZK9IMs1NoC— Chef Lazy (@unofficial_Lazy) January 29, 2021
It is Trevor Noah, Shaun Bartlett is Trevor Noah. pic.twitter.com/62f2xRHJF6— M.D.U (@MduDlamini_) January 29, 2021
Shaun Bartlett Looks like Tevor Noah here 😂😂 https://t.co/dxjXYpSANI— Rex The Gemini (@Rex_The_Gemini) January 29, 2021
Shaun Bartlett looks like Trevor Noah omw 🤭🤭 https://t.co/upxBWdodPb— 𝑷𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑯𝑼𝑵𝑼𝑵𝑼🌻 (@Promisesara) January 29, 2021
I can't be the only one who thought I saw Trevor Noah. https://t.co/o14RL8deFU— 🌻Mbalenhle🌻 (@Mbals_about) January 29, 2021
I don’t blame the people for seeing Trevor Noah in the old Bafana Squad. I see it too 😂🔥— NdueyVuitton (@Nduey_Escobar) January 29, 2021
I know this picture is a bit blurry but is that, Trevor Noah? https://t.co/oTXGBv8WcK— Tumi (@Tumi213) January 29, 2021