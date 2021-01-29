LOL! Is that Trevor Noah or Shaun Bartlett? Viral Bafana Bafana picture has the TLs chuckling

“Was Trevor Noah part of the Bafana Bafana squad?” and “was Shaun Bartlett Trevor Noah back in the day?”

These are some of the hilarious questions that flooded Twitter on Friday, thanks to a now-viral picture of a Bafana Bafana squad shared on the platform.

It started when an unimpressed Bafana Bafana fan shared the picture and captioned it “the only Bafana Bafana we ever had”.

Completely disregarding the state of the team, many pointed out the resemblance between Bartlett and Noah.

“It is Trevor Noah, Shaun Bartlett is Trevor Noah,” one user tweeted.