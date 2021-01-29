Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah and Black Coffee

“Ja‚ we have to carry the national flag. You can see in my pictures‚ the top stages [of competitions]‚ I have got my South African flag.

“I come from humble beginnings – I come from the township. And it’s a route that I want to say to a township boy‚ that it is possible. And that’s what Trevor Noah is doing‚ that’s what Black Coffee is doing‚ and that’s what a lot of guys are showing.

“[It’s about] black excellence and that we can come from humble beginnings. And let’s not settle only for‚ you’ve [SA media] got a term that you use of ‘Amabinneplaas’ [locally-based]. And let’s look beyond the border.

“And I’m the first one to admit that maybe I could have looked at it before. In life they say it’s always the right time.

“Simba [in Tanzania] once had a vacancy. Somebody asked me about it last year‚ and said‚ ‘Coach can you please recommend coaches to go to Simba to come and coach in the Champions League group stages against Al Ahly?’

“And some of the coaches who I know did not take the chance. But‚ I don’t know – it’s up to you. You will know that when you go to Simba the lifestyle is not the same.

“And I don’t have the same here [in Egypt]. The lifestyle is different‚ the country is different‚ the food is different. I don’t have my social life that I have in South Africa. So you sacrifice for the best.