Johannesburg-born ex-Orlando Pirates development player Ricardo Lourenco spent a lot of time this week fielding questions from SA media about his Botswanan side Jwaneng Galaxy‚ who meet Orlando Pirates in the Caf Confederation Cup in Gaborone on Sunday.

Lourenco’s team are one of the 16 who were eliminated in the first round of the Caf Champions League and dropped to the Confederation Cup‚ where they meet Bucs in the first leg of the play-off round on Saturday. The winners of the two-legged play-off reach the group stages of the Confed.

Having been eliminated 5-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the last round of the Champions League‚ SA football fans know a few things about the Botswana champions who’ve had their domestic football halted since the outbreak of coronavirus last year.

Lourenco‚ a left footed 25-year-old attacking midfielder‚ joined Galaxy in October last year having spent more than a year without a club after he was released by Pirates in July 2019 after struggling to break into the Buccaneers’ first team despite training with them in 2017-18 season. Lourenco had showed some promise for Pirates’ reserve team in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

After being released by Pirates he tried but failed to attract any of the top-flight PSL clubs‚ hence his move to Galaxy in Gaborone.